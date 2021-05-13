Redmi Note 10S, Watch launched in India

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 13 (IANS) Redmi India, a sub-brand of Mi India, on Thursday unveiled Redmi Note 10S along with its first-ever Redmi Watch in the Indian market.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB — at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. It will be available across online channels from May 18.

Redmi Note 10S comes with a sleek design, stunning cameras, savage performance and smooth display. It will be the first device to come with MIUI 12.5 (interim) out-of-the-box, which is the cleanest MIUI experience ever, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone that sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display comes with a quad-camera setup that features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 2MP Macro camera with 2x zoom capabilities and a 2MP depth sensor.

There is a 13MP front in-display camera for quality selfies.

Redmi Note 10S is powered by a MediaTek Helios G95 chipset that is designed for the ultimate gaming experience, the company said.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Redmi Watch allows users to accurately track their trajectory, speed, distance and calories burnt during workouts. It simultaneously also keeps a check on heart rate to provide a clear and detailed status for workout sessions.

The smartwatch comes with 11 professional sports modes such as Cricket, walking, cycling, trekking, outdoor running, treadmill, pool swimming, freestyle, etc that automatically keep track of the activity in real-time.

In addition, it provides professional-level health monitoring with advanced health features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring and guided breathing, etc. that keep a check on the health condition of the user.

It will be available from May 25 across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

–IANS

