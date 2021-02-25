ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Rehearsal for Feb 28 launch of India's rocket completed

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Indian space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said it had completed the launch rehearsal of its rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C51 (PSLV-C51).

According to ISRO, theA launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 rocket that was scheduled to blast off from India’s rocket port in Sriharikota on Feb 28 morning carrying Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites as co-passengers was completed.

The space agency said the public launch viewing gallery will be closed owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s first space mission for 2021 is a fully commercial one of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) with the primary passenger being the Amazonia-1 satellite.

NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

ADVERTISEMENT

This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory, ISRO said.

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vj/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIIT team identifies sustainable source for anti-cancer drug
Next articleNumber of digitally skilled workers to grow 9X in India by 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Number of digitally skilled workers to grow 9X in India by 2025

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and...
Read more
Technology

Covid isolation linked to increased domestic violence

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 25 (IANS) While Covid-19 related lockdowns may have decreased the spread of a deadly virus, they appear to have created...
Read more
Sports

International runners unlikely at Tokyo Olympic torch relay

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Tokyo, Feb 25 (IANS) International runners will be unlikely to take part in the Olympic torch relay to start on March 25, organisers...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Number of digitally skilled workers to grow 9X in India by...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and...

IIT team identifies sustainable source for anti-cancer drug

PUBG: New State announced for Android, iOS

'Samsung to develop folding displays for Google, OPPO, Xiaomi'

Google adding new Stadia Pro games for March 2021

Australia passes law to make Google, FB pay for news content

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021