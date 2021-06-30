Remove all 'pornographic, obscene' content in 1 week: NCW to Twitter

Adv.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) Taking suo moto cognisance of pornographic content on Twitter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday directed the micro-blogging platform to remove “all pornographic and obscene” content within a week while instructing Delhi Police to investigate and take appropriate legal action.

The NCW move comes a day after Delhi Police registered a case against Twitter for child pornographic content following a complaint by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The police action was taken amid ongoing tussle between the Centre and Twitter over the new IT rules and according to officials the NCPCR complaint pertains to alleged display of child pornographic content on the social media site.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Twitter India’s Managing Director Manish Maheshwari for immediate removal all such pornographic and obscene content from Twitter platform within a week. She also wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner to investigate and take appropriate legal action in the matter.

Adv.

“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu congnisance of several profiles on Twitter sharing pornographic content,” the NCW said in a statement. “The commission earlier upon receiving a similar complaint had brought the matter to Twitter’s notice for immediate action; however, no action was reportedly taken by the platform.”

“The Commission is disturbed with the fact that despite knowing of the availability of such banned content which not only violates Indian laws but also Twitter’s own policy, no action has been taken till date towards removing it,” said the statement.

The statement further said that the Commission has shared with Twitter details of few profiles sharing pornographic content on Twitter and has directed to remove all such content within one week. “The platform has also been asked to communicate action taken within 10 days.”

Adv.

–IANS

rak/kr