Researchers develop new therapy for lupus patients

Jerusalem, Jan 13 (IANS) Researchers from Israel, China, the US and Sweden have developed a new targeted therapy for lupus patients, Bar Ilan University in central Israel has said.

The new treatment, published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, inhibits specific immune cells associated with lupus nephritis. These T-cells affect the kidney by interacting and binding with other cells, much like a key inserts into a lock, Xinhua news agency reported.

To disrupt the damaging process, the researchers developed an antibody that neutralised the T-cells, just like putting glue in the lock to prevent a key from inserting into it.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body recognises and attacks its own tissues, and can affect many organs.

About half of lupus patients would develop lupus nephritis, an inflammation that can destroy the kidneys.

Some patients don’t respond well to medications, and even when they do, the drugs could bring many side effects, including suppression of the immune system and infections.

