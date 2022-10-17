Roche Pharma sets up global technology centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) World’s largest biotech company Roche Pharma has set up its state-of-the-art Global Analytics and Technology Centers of Excellence (GATE) in Hyderabad.

Aimed to provide innovative data driven solutions, this is the second such centre of the company in India.

The centre will work with the global affiliates of Roche to advance knowledge and understanding of healthcare space, which helps in improving customer engagement, patient experience, and business outcomes. GATE will have a total head count of 100 by end of 2022.

The announcement was made after Telangana’s Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s meeting with Roche Pharma Managing Director & CEO, V. Simpson Emmanuel.

Headquartered in Basel (Switzerland), Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system.

Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management. Founded in 1896, the company has a revenue of $62 billion and employs more than 100,000 people globally.

Rama Rao had met with Roche Chairman, Christoph Franz during the World Economic Forum in 2020 and also earlier this year in May and had showcased Hyderabad’s vibrant ecosystem.

The minister noted that Roche Pharma joined the long list of marquee global companies, which have chosen Hyderabad to establish their global capability centres. Hyderabad has the best state-supported business ecosystems in the country and offers a unique blend of highly skilled talent pool, state of the art infrastructure and best quality of living in the country, thereby making us the preferred destination for global innovation and capability centers, he said.

“India has always been a global leader when it comes to IT, analytics and data sciences. Roche is proud to partner and leverage on India’s technology leadership by expanding operation of GATE. We are developing Data Science and Advanced Analytics related capabilities at our GATE Centre in Hyderabad and will expand our offerings to include forecasting, data management, DevOps etc. in the future. Centres like GATE will also benefit the country by building knowledge base in rapidly emerging areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” Emmanuel said.

