ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

RPA firm UiPath raises $750M at $35B valuation

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 2 (IANS) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) firm UiPath has closed a $750 million Series F funding, that puts the company at $35 billion post-money valuation.

Founded in 2015, it has automated millions of repetitive tasks for over 65 per cent of the Fortune 500 companies.

The funding round was co-led by existing investors Alkeon Capital and Coatue, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other investors include Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global, and funds and accounts advised by T Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

“Automation has become a strategic imperative that is fundamentally changing the way organisations operate. We are excited to co-lead this round of funding, as well as continue to team up with the UiPath team during an important phase for the company,” said Abhi Arun, Managing Partner at Alkeon Capital.

UiPath’s Automation Platform is designed to transform the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July last year, UiPath announced to raised $225 million (nearly Rs 1,692 crore) in its Series E investment round, at a valuation of $10.2 billion.

With automation now becoming a boardroom imperative with new urgency, UiPath said it will use this funding to deepen its investment in research and development.

The company made its end-to-end hyper automation platform available in May last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIts Arshi Khan vs Rahul Vaidya and Devoleena Bhattacharjee as the nomination begins in Bigg Boss
Next articleFacebook prompts Apple users to accept device tracking
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Canon launches 7 new ink tank printers in India (Lead)

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Expanding its PIXMA G Series lineup, Japanese giant Canon on Tuesday launched seven new ink tank printers at...

'65% working women feel Covid impacted their careers negatively'

US smartphone market down 6% in Q4 despite record iPhone sales

UK variant of Covid-19 has mutated again: Scientists

Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter, again

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 88K SMBs, artisans received orders

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021