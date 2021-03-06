ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Russia pilots its first 5G network

By Glamsham Bureau
Moscow, March 6 (IANS) Russia’s leading telecom operator MTS announced that it has launched the country’s first 5G network for trial use in Moscow.

The network is provided in the 4.9 GHz spectrum band in 14 popular locations in the Russian capital, the company said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, only selected users with 5G-compatible smartphones can connect to the unlimited 5G Internet with a speed of up to 1.5 Gigabytes per second.

In July 2020, MTS was granted its first 5G license, which covers 83 Russian regions and expires in July 2025.

–IANS

int/

