ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

S. Korea nears 13mn 5G users in Jan: Report

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 26 (IANS) South Korea’s 5G subscriptions jumped by over one million for the first time last month to reach nearly 13 million users, data showed Friday.

The country’s 5G subscriptions reached 12.87 million as of end-January, up 1.02 million from the previous month, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The latest data comes amid the popularity of Samsung Electronics Co.’s latest flagship Galaxy S21 smartphones launched last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Galaxy S21 series posted 30 per cent higher sales than its predecessor in South Korea in the first 11 days of its launch, according to the local tech giant.

Telecom operators are pinning hopes for mass user migration to 5G networks this year, with top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co. aiming for 9 million 5G users by the end of the year, and smaller rival LG Uplus Corp. targeting 4 million, reports Yonhap news agency.

Total mobile subscriptions stood at 70.69 million last month, with 4G subscriptions at 51.9 million, down 660,000 from the previous month.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean mobile carriers commercially launched 5G networks in April 2019.

–IANS

wh/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia tablet market records 14.7% growth in 2020, Lenovo leads
Next articlePlant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 26 (IANS) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's aerospace company Blue Origin is delaying the maiden flight launch of its New Glenn...

Plant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health

India tablet market records 14.7% growth in 2020, Lenovo leads

Novel chip simplifies Covid testing, delivers results on phone

Work from home leading to eye, hearing issues: G'gram docs

Twitter aims to hit $7.5B in annual revenue in 2023: Dorsey

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021