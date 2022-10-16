S.Korean Prez orders quick resumption of disrupted Kakao, Naver services

Seoul, Oct 16 (IANS) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday instructed officials to make efforts to ensure Kakao and Naver can quickly resume their services disrupted by a fire in their data centres.

He also called on the companies to find out the exact cause of the fire and come up with measures to avoid future disruptions of services.

His comments came a day after the fire broke out at the building of SK C&C, located in Pangyo, just south of Seoul. The building houses the data centres of Naver and Kakao.

Although the fire has been extinguished, services provided by Kakao, the operator of the country’s dominant mobile messenger app Kakao Talk, are still disrupted, reports Yonhap news agency.

Yoon instructed Science and ICT Minister Lee Jong-ho to handle the matter.

Lee visited the data centres in Pangyo and said the government takes the service disruptions very seriously and will consider systemic support measures in case of this kind of failure in the future.

A message delivery failure and login error occurred at the country’s top mobile messenger, KakaoTalk.

Other service failures were also reported by Kakao’s online payment unit Kakao Pay Corp. and its gaming platform Kakao Games.

Kakao-owned portal website Daum and Melon, the country’s top music streaming service under Kakao, suffered a service malfunction as well.

Naver also said a partial disruption was reported at its shopping services, including Shopping Live.

