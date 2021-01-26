ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

S. Korean retail investors' Tesla holdings top $10bn

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) South Korean retail investors’ holdings of shares in electric vehicle leader Tesla Motors Inc soared nearly 32 per cent this year to cross the $10 billion mark.

Local individual investors owned $10.33 billion worth of Tesla shares as of Friday, up 31.9 per cent from the end of last year, according to the data from the Korea Securities Depository.

The figure also represents a 73 times increase from the end of 2019 and were South Korean retail investors’ most-bought issue among foreign shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korean retail investors’ ownership of Tesla accounted for 1.28 per cent of the EV carmaker’s market value of $825.3 billion as of Friday, up from 1.17 per cent at the end of 2020.

The sharp rise in individual investors’ Tesla holdings came amid a jump in its share prices, which promoted individuals’ buying binge. Tesla shares finished at $846.64 on Friday, up about 20 per cent from the end of last year, reports Yonhap news agency.

This year alone, individual investors bought a net $779 million worth of Tesla shares, taking up some 23 per cent of local investors’ total net buying of overseas stocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphone giant Apple was the second-most-bought stock by South Korean retail investors with $3.55 billion as of Friday, up 18.7 per cent from end-December.

Amazon came in third with $1.84 billion, but retail investors’ holdings of the e-commerce behemoth fell 10.7 per cent from the end of last year, according to the data.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAanjjan Srivastav: Through RK Laxman I found brilliance in subtlety of acting
Next articlePadma Shri a huge honour, says Silicon valley star Sridhar Vembu
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Alexa can now act on hunches to turn off lights, more

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 26 (IANS) Amazon has rolled out a new feature called "hunches" that allows Alexa to proactively complete tasks around the house,...
Read more
Technology

Google workers form global alliance to fight workplace issues

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 25 (IANS) In a bid to hold Alphabet accountable on issues like inequality, gender discrimination and workplace harassment, Google workers across...
Read more
Technology

Apple doubled its India smartphone market share in Q4 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 11 and XR, Apple for the first time doubled its smartphone market...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

TCS’ brand value up by $1.4bn, highest in IT services in...

IANS - 0
Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) The brand value of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) grew by $1.4 billion in 2020 over the prior year which is...

Talented dogs can grasp new words after hearing them: Study

Twitter acquires newsletter email service Revue

Apple faces $73mn lawsuit in Europe over throttling iPhones

Happy childhood may lower drink, drug risk among teens

Realme Watch 2 specifications revealed ahead of launch

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021