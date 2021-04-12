S Korea’s SK Telecom launches AR app in US

Adv.

Seoul, April 12 (IANS) SK Telecom Co, South Korea’s largest mobile carrier, said on Monday that it launched its augmented reality (AR) app in the US as it seeks widespread adoption of the immersive technology.

The mobile carrier said it released its Jump AR app, previously only available in South Korea and Hong Kong, on Google’s Play store in the US, allowing American Android users to experience its mixed reality content, such as taking photos with celebrity avatars.

SK Telecom said it also released a digital version of online game “League of Legends” professional player Lee Sang-hyeok, better known as Faker, for the AR service.

The company said it created the avatar by capturing the pro-gamer in 20 different poses, using volumetric video capture technology at its AR studio in Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

The mobile carrier added that it plans to roll out Jump AR in other markets.

SK Telecom first released the data-intensive app in South Korea in 2019 to lead more users to its 5G network.

The combined operating profits of the country’s three major mobile carriers — SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. — are expected to have reached 966.5 billion won ($863.3 million) in the January-March period, up 6.8 per cent from the previous year.

–IANS

na/