Salman Khan all set to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Following in the footsteps of megastar Amitabh Bachchan who took the decision to launch his non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Bollywood star Salman Khan too has announced the launch of his NFT collection on social media.

Salman took to Instagram on Wednesday where he made the announcement of the launch of his own collection of NFTs that will be available on BollyCoin.

BollyCoin is a dedicated, Bollywood-themed NFT started by filmmaker-actor Atul Agnihotri. It allow fans to invest in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogues, posters, unseen footage, and social media content and merchandise from film personalities.

Salman shared a set of pictures of himself on Instagram and wrote: “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke (I am coming with NFTs). Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on @bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! www.bollycoin.com#BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon.”

According to bollycoin.com, the platform has partnered with prominent production houses which such as Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions.

Going by the website of BollyCoin, it states that the presale and auction will go live from October 2021.

–IANS

dc/kr