Samsung announces rugged smartphone 'Galaxy XCover 5'

Seoul, March 5 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled its latest rugged smartphone Galaxy XCover 5, a rugged yet sophisticated device designed to handle demanding jobs while meeting the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce.

“The Galaxy XCover 5 is a device that addresses the challenges employers in the field often face, from ensuring the protection of sensitive material to durable use in any environment,” Mark Notton, Senior Director of Mobile Product Portfolio, Samsung Electronics Europe, said in a statement.

The XCover 5 is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance, and it also meets the MIL-STD-810H standard for durability.

Inside, there is an Exynos 850 processor joined by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Galaxy XCover 5 comes equipped with a single 16MP rear camera that provides impeccable sharpness making it effortless to capture professional-grade images and videos.

The Live Focus feature allows the subject of your shot to stand out and the 5MP front camera is ideal for video conferencing.

The 3,000 mAh battery is user replaceable. It can be charged through the USB-C port at 15W or using a cradle that connects to the two pogo pins.

It also supports NFC with EMV L1 certification.

The new Galaxy XCover 5 will be available starting March 2021, including but not limited to select markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.

