World Technology

Samsung announces sale of mid-range Galaxy A52, A72 in India

By Glamsham Bureau
Gurugram, March 19 (IANS) Samsung on Thursday announced the arrival and sale of its mid-range flagships Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in India, launched globally earlier this week.

The 6.7-inch Galaxy A72 is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB model while the 6.5-inch Galaxy A52 is available for Rs 26,499 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

The company said that consumers can get cashback up to Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, debit cards and EMI transactions for Galaxy A72 and up to Rs 2,000 cashback on Galaxy A52. There are other offers as well.

Both the Galaxy A Series smartphones with Infinity-O display has 64MP rear quad camera with OIS, space zoom, single take and 4K video snap, water and dust resistance (IP67 rating), 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and long-lasting battery life.

“Keeping in mind the new evolved digital consumption and the strong desire to own the best, Galaxy A52 and A72 with industry best features, are a testament to the Galaxy A Series manifesto — ‘Awesome is for Everyone’. These devices are perfect enablers for Gen Z and millennials to express themselves,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

The devices are available in four different colours – Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Blue – with a soft haze finish.

Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 are water and dust resistant with IP67 rating for carefree usage of the device.

The company said that Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 automatically adjust the display colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’.

Galaxy A72 camera system goes one step further by including a telephoto lens enabling three times Optical Zoom. Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A32 comes with 32MP front camera for selfies.

There is a 4500mAh battery in Galaxy A52 and a 5000mAh battery in Galaxy A72. The devices are powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8nm processor.

–IANS

na/

