World Technology

Samsung Display expects more low-power OLED panel supply

By Glamsham Bureau
Seoul, March 23 (IANS) Samsung Display, the world’s largest smartphone panel supplier on Tuesday said it expects to ship more low-power OLED displays to global smartphone manufacturers amid rising demand from Chinese players.

Samsung Display said Oppo, which has risen to become China’s largest smartphone manufacturer, uses its OLED panel with adaptive frequency technology for the company’s flagship smartphone lineup, the Find X3.

The use of such a panel cuts the total power consumption of Oppo’s premium smartphone as much as 46 per cent, according to Samsung Display.

In addition to Oppo, Samsung Display said it has supplied a 6.7-inch panel featuring the technology to China’s Oneplus for its new Oneplus 9 Pro flagship phone, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Display’s adaptive frequency low-power OLED technology was first used in Samsung Electronics Co.’s Galaxy Note 20 smartphone last year.

“Our adaptive frequency technology minimizes power consumption by automatically adjusting a display’s refresh rate for the application being used at any given moment,” the company said.

“For instance, the adaptive refresh rate enables the OLED panel to reach 120Hz when playing a fast-moving mobile game, 60Hz while streaming a movie, and 30Hz or less when viewing e-mail or texting.”

Samsung Display said it is also in talks with other major global smartphone makers on the use of its low-power OLED panels, which includes developing low-power materials and optimizing more power-efficient technologies.

–IANS

