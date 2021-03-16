ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung Display to aggressively target gaming display market

By Glamsham Bureau
Seoul, March 16 (IANS) Samsung Display said on Tuesday that it targets to expand its presence in the gaming display market with its OLED panels for smartphones.

Samsung Display said its 6.78-inch OLED panel is used in Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 5 launched last week, and it aims to sell more OLED displays to those who make gaming IT devices.

“With more people practicing social distancing by staying at home, the number of online gamers has surged, and end-product manufacturers are scrambling to launch gaming IT devices to meet demand for mobile displays of the highest quality,” Samsung Display said in a statement.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics said its latest display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, allowing users to enjoy games with fast frame transitions.

It also received “Seamless Display” certification from Swiss-based SGS S.A., one of the world’s leading inspection and certification companies.

According to SGS, Samsung Display’s OLED panel recorded the highest specifications in the industry in two categories, with a blur length of less than 0.7 millimeter and motion picture response time of less than 11 milliseconds.

The company added that its panel also earned an “Eye Care Display” certification from SGS for reducing blue light emission to 6.5 percent, offering better eye protection to users, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung Display entered the laptop market with OLED displays in 2019, supplying its 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels to major producers of gaming laptops including Razer’s Blade 15.

Samsung Display is the world’s largest smartphone panel supplier, with its market share reaching 80 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants.

–IANS

wh/na

