ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung dominates 2020 smartphone panel market with 50% share

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, March 27 (IANS) Samsung Display dominated the global smartphone display panel market last year, a report showed on Friday, as it posted record revenue amid the pandemic.

The affiliate of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest smartphone producer, represented half of the worldwide smartphone panel market last year in terms of revenue, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

The global smartphone display panel market grew 7 per cent on-year to $43 billion in 2020, reports Yonhap news agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Display was followed by China’s BOE Technology Group Co. with a 15 per cent share, followed by its South Korean rival LG Display Co. with an 8 per cent share, Strategy Analytics data showed.

“Samsung Display achieved record smartphone panel revenue due to the strong design wins across key devices,” said Jeffrey Mathews, a senior analyst at Strategy Analytics. “As OLED demand increases, the vendor will face increased competition from LG Display, BOE Technology, Visionox and TCL CSOT.”

Strategy Analytics predicted display panel procurement by smartphone makers to be steady through 2021, driven by 5G momentum and high-end display technologies, such as flexible OLED. It also expected LCD displays’ share to trail behind that of OLED displays in the smartphone panel market.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/rs

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article10 minutes of video gaming everyday may enhance esport skills
Next articlerealme 8 Pro features several camera firsts to Indian users
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Roohi collects an impressive ₹22 crore nett on completion of two weeks

Sanya Malhotra decodes what 'Pagglait' means

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Actress Sanya Malhotra has decoded the title of her new film "Pagglait". She says for her a person...

Amyra Dastur: I'm extremely scared of heights and flying

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actors Amyra Dastur and Kunal Kapoor got a chance to engage in adventure sports while shooting the title...

Vidyut Jammwal: Never too late to start training in martial arts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.Vidyut...

World Theatre Day: Bollywood expresses love for the stage

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Saturday, actors who owe their acting roots to the stage took to...

Justin Theroux open to working with ex Jennifer Aniston

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Justin Theroux has shared he wont mind working with his ex, actress Jennifer Aniston, now that the two are associated with the same streaming service.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates