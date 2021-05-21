Samsung donates medical kits, O2 cylinders to help K'taka fight Covid

Adv.

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Samsung India has donated 14,000 medical kits, 24 oxygen concentrators and 150 oxygen cylinders to Karnataka to support its fight against the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of this support, Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), the largest R&D centre of Samsung outside Korea, has collaborated with Shrimad Rajchandra Sarvamangal Trust (SRST) for donating medical kits to the Karnataka government. These medical kits are prescribed by the government of Karnataka and will be used by Covid patients in home isolation.

The SRI-B has donated 14 oxygen concentrators to charitable hospitals working towards Covid-19 relief. These concentrators, which have been flown in from South Korea, will be used by patients from weaker sections of the society. Another 10 oxygen concentrators were handed over to the Karnataka government.

Samsung has also announced that it will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India.

