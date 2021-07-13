Samsung Galaxy F22 redefines display war in affordable segment

Adv.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Samsung Galaxy F Series is one of the most popular smartphone series and keeping its success in mind, the South Korean company has now brought affordable F22 to the Indian market that offers segment-leading 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The device appeals to young Gen Z and millennial consumers in India who want all-rounder smartphone that is able to keep up with their always-on lifestyle.

The 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively, in two colours — denim blue and denim black.

Let us see if this affordable device (4GB+64GB in denim black) justifies its presence in the super-hot Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment.

As you know, the smartphone plays on the ‘Full On’ legacy attached with the Galaxy F-series, a stunning Super AMOLED Infinity-U screen, a 6000mAh battery and True 48 MP quad camera at the rear.

For binge watchers and social media fans, the high brightness mode of 600 nits on Galaxy F22 offers a more immersive viewing experience even in bright sunlight.

The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that prevents scratches and breakage. Galaxy F22 also features Dolby Atmos support and offers good audio and cinematic viewing experience, which was a delight during OTT streaming in this price segment.

On the camera front, the device offers ‘True 48MP Quad Camera’ set-up to address young consumers’ needs for capturing memorable moments on the go.

On the rear, Galaxy F22 comes with 48MP main camera with ISOCELL Plus technology and GM2 sensor that helped is capture nice shots with good clarity.

The 5MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots.

The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots.

On the front, Galaxy F22 has a 13MP sensor. The selfies taken were just OK.

Galaxy F22 also comes with several camera modes like Hyperlapse, Slow motion, Food Mode, Pro mode and AR zone.

The 6000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger which supports 25W charging is enough to give you a day-long performance.

During the review, it delivered enough juice for video streaming and social media usage on a single charge.

The device is powered by Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor for multitasking and reduced power consumption.

Galaxy F22 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box and an improved customisation and greater control of features.

The device is available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart.com and select retail stores starting July 13 and as an introductory offer, consumers can avail Rs 1,000 off on prepaid transactions on Flipkart.

Conclusion: At Rs 12,499, Samsung Galaxy F22 offers enough in the affordable segment and score over its nearest Chinese rivals. With a sAMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy F22 elevates user experience on both work and fun fronts.

If you want more space, spend a little extra for the second F22 variant (6GB+128GB).

–IANS

na/