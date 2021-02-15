Samsung Galaxy M02s creates ripples in entry-level segment

ADVERTISEMENT

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) With an aim to power the budget smartphones users, Samsung has launched an entry-level device under its widely popular Galaxy M Series in the India market.

The major highlight of the device is triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy M02s comes in three colours — black, blue and red — flaunting a haze and matt textured body. It is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+64GB model.

We used the black colour device with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and here’s how it fared.

Samsung Galaxy M02s features an Infinity-V display design with a small camera placed right at the top centre. There is a triple camera setup and the company name on its back, which comes with a matt texture and because of it, the smartphone attracts almost zero fingerprints.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volume rockers and power key are placed on the left edge, SIM-slot on the right. A speaker grille, 3.5mm jack and a USB Type C port are placed on the bottom edge.

Talking about the display, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera.

The phone has slim bezels, however, the notch looks a bit outdated and replacing it with a punch hole could have made the device look more attractive. But seeing the price point, the design and display of the device can be called subtle.

ADVERTISEMENT

One can see on-screen content even under direct sunlight without any difficulty as it produces enough bright light to be used under such conditions.

On the camera front, the smartphone boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. After clicking the pictures in a broad daylight, the device delivered likeable shots with good details and colour reproduction. However, in the low-light conditions, it struggled to provide us with decent images.

The phone has a 5MP camera sensor for face unlock mechanism, selfies and videos, which did a satisfactory job as compared to its class of phones.

The smartphone can also record full HD (1080p) videos at 30 frames per second (fps).

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor backed by Adreno 506 GPU coupled with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via micro SD card.. It runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

Keeping the price point in mind, we can say that the older Snapdragon 450 processor is a fine choice. However, while using the device, we found the phone to be a little slower as compared to a few other phones in the same price segment.

One of the major highlights of the device is its battery.

With rigorous use that included watching videos online and playing games, the smartphone lasted over a day on a single charge.

Conclusion: The phone has a lot to offer at this price point, such as triple camera setup, and will cater to the masses, especially those looking for a longer, fulfilling day with their device.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

vc/na