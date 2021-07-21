Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition now in India

Adv.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Samsung India on Wednesday launched a new Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone that will be available in two storage variants starting at Rs 12,499.

The smartphone, which will be available in India from July 26 onwards, comes in two colours — artic blue and charcoal black — on both online and offline channels. It is priced at Rs 12,499 for 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 14,499 for the 6GB+128GB memory variant.

“The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will continue the legacy of combining powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

“The Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is all set to deliver a powerful experience to our consumers,” Babbar added.

The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera setup and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-U Display.

Powered by Exynos 9611 Octa-core processor, the Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ensures enhanced user experience through excellent network speed and smooth multitasking.

The Exynos 9611 chipset comes with AI-powered Game Booster that improves frame rate and stability as well as reduces power consumption.

To safeguard the user’s device, Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a rear fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is also equipped with motion sensors like Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Proximity Sensor and Virtual Light Sensing.

Galaxy M21 2021 Edition features a triple camera setup with a super sharp 48MP main camera and GM2 Sensor. The 8MP Ultra Wide camera enables the consumers to capture landscapes with a 123-degree field of view. The 5MP depth camera helps users capture portrait shots with live focus.

There is a 20MP front camera that comes with built-in filters and different camera modes.

–IANS

vc/arm