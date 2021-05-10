Samsung Galaxy M51 a winner on new DXOMARK battery score

Adv.

Paris, May 10 (IANS) The French hi-tech company DXOMARK has announced a new score for smartphone battery experience that covers a wide range of common real-life uses smartphones including social media, communication and multimedia applications.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 emerged as the top ranked device for its overall performance. Lasting 80 hours in average usage, the Wiko U30 is on the top of the autonomy rankings.

“The Find X3 range by OPPO finds top places in the ranking table for charging, enabling users to charge ultra-fast from 0-80 per cent. Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max finds itself way ahead of competition in terms of efficiency,” the company announced in a statement.

DXOMARK is known for the tests and scores of camera, audio and display quality of consumer electronics.

In the first set of new DXOMARK battery scores, 17 phones from all price segments were tested.

“While battery performance is critical for consumers, they have negligible information pre-purchase to understand which device will best suit their needs. Specs like mAh and W do not indicate true battery performance,” said Olivier Simon, Battery Evaluation Director.

Battery performance depends on a combination of factors including the choice of hardware components and power management software optimization.

“Using our score centred on the end-user, we aim to guide consumers in their purchasing decisions,” Simon said in a statement.

The proprietary battery test protocol covers 70 measurements, 6.5 days of testing behind each DXOMARK Battery score and evaluates the entire battery experience and quantifies 3 main areas: autonomy, charging and efficiency.

The test protocol contains lab measurements performed in indoor stationary settings complemented with tests in mobility.

Over a year ago, DXOMARK setup a dedicated team of battery experts for the development of its battery evaluation system.

The company said it has invested in state-of-the-art equipment such as a set of touch robots that simulate human usage like gaming and browsing social media apps.

