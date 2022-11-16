Samsung Galaxy M54 OLED panel may develop by CSOT, BOE

San Francisco, Nov 16 (IANS) Samsung’s upcoming smartphone Galaxy M54’s OLED panel is likely to be developed by Chinese display makers CSOT and BOE.

According to SamMobile, the tech giant signed up CSOT and BOE to its supply chain in an effort to reduce production costs for the mid-range, budget-friendly Galaxy M54.

The company used OLED panels for the existing Galaxy M53 from Samsung Display and BOE, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tech giant is likely to launch Galaxy M54, this year which is expected to feature Snapdragon 888 processor along with a high-refresh-rate screen, and a big battery.

The device will feature a 6.67-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will reportedly come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Talking about the camera, it could feature a 32MP selfie camera, a 64MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

