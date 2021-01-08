Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing leaked ahead of launch

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus as well as Galaxy S21 Ultra phones on January 14 and a new report has claimed to reveal the pricing of the S21 series devices in the South Korean market.

According to South Korea-based ET News, the Galaxy S21 is likely to be priced at $916 and the Galaxy S21 Plus may come for $1,025.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will carry a price tag of $1,329.

In comparison, the predecessor models such as Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra had debuted with costlier price tags.

At the launch, these models were priced at 1,248,000 won ($1,148), 1,353,000 won ($1,240), and 1,595,000 won, respectively in South Korea.

After hosting the ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2021′ event, the Galaxy S21 models will be available for reservations in the home market until January 21.

According to the report, customers who reserved will be allowed to place orders for S21 models between January 22 and January 28.

The sales of the Galaxy S21 series will finally begin on January 29 in South Korea.

Industry sources said the S21 series will come with three models — the S21 with a 6.2-inch display, S21 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen and S21 Ultra with a 6.8-inch panel.

The high-end S21 Ultra is likely to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets.

The teaser video for the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event showed that the Galaxy S21 series will have an enhanced rear camera module design and come with a phantom violet colour option.

–IANS

wh/na