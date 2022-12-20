scorecardresearch
WorldTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature 12MP front camera

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 20 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will get a new, upgraded front camera as it will swap out the 10MP selfie camera for a 12MP one, reports GSMArena.

This might seem like an upgrade for the S23 and S23+ but it would be a downgrade for the Ultra model as the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra featured a 40MP front camera.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of the Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.

Last month, it was reported that the S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In August, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division had shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it would install a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23.

–IANS

aj/uk/

