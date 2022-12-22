scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy S23 series may feature overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

By Glamsham Bureau

San Francisco, Dec 22 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Earlier, it was rumoured that only the Galaxy S23 Ultra model will feature the overclocked chip, reports SamMobile.

According to Qualcomm’s official figures for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the prime CPU (which is the fastest core) can go up to 3.19 GHz.

Last month, it was reported that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm’s third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether the lineup will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

It was also rumoured that the S23 series will feature a 12MP selfie camera.

Meanwhile, another report mentioned that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series, on February 1, 2023, at an Unpacked Event.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person event.

–IANS

aj/svn/

