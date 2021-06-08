Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 to arrive in India next week

Adv.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) South Korean major Samsung is all set to launch two new tablets Galaxy Tab S7FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India next week and the devices are likely to go on sale on June 23, industry sources said on Tuesday.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is likely to be priced around Rs 15,000 while Galaxy Tab S7 FE can be priced below Rs 55,000, sources told IANS.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch display, perfect for taking entertainment, productivity and creativity to the next level.

Adv.

The tab comes in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM with up to 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

An S Pen is included in-box, so you can make the most of that large display and power through your tasks with even greater efficiency. With Samsung Notes, you can easily convert your on-screen handwritten notes to text.

Samsung will also introduce the affordable Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

Adv.

With an 8.7 inch screen, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, large battery and plenty of storage, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a great device streaming, playing games and listening to music.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is the carry-along companion for on-the-go content and gaming at an affordable price.

The tab comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, a long-lasting battery with 15W Adaptive Fast Charging and optional LTE capability.

Adv.

With a durable metal cover and slim bezel, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes in grey and silver.

–IANS

na/