ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, Watch 3 get ECG support in more countries

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Samsung has started rolling out support for electrocardiogram readings and blood pressure monitoring on its Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 devices in more countries.

The full list of countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, and UK, reports SamMobile.

The Samsung Health Monitor app, which is used for blood pressure and ECG measurement is now available for download from the Galaxy Store in these new markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the features were restricted to owners of one of those two devices in South Korea and US only.

A user would still need a Samsung phone paired to the watch for ECG monitoring, even though all of the required hardware and software is contained in the watch.

The ECG feature uses advanced sensor technology on the smartwatch and will enable users to measure and analyze their heart rhythm for irregularities indicating Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

ADVERTISEMENT

To measure the ECG, a user just needs to open the app and place his smartwatch arm on a flat surface, and then place his fingertip of the other hand on the top button of the smartwatch for about 30 seconds.

–IANS

wh/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleEddie Murphy returns as Akeem with ‘Coming 2 America’
Next articleRonit Roy returns to TV with ‘Jurm aur Jazbaat’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

HP introduces first consumer PCs made with ocean-bound plastics

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) HP on Tuesday announced Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion 15 as the company's first consumer...

MoU signed for setting up innovation campus in Telangana

TECNO announces brand-connect initiative 'TECNO India Virtual Run'

NASA releases audio from Mars, video of Perseverance landing

Covid infection not linked to stillbirth: Study

Instagram adding easier access for people with eating disorders

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021