Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: A mix of solid specs, stylish design

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) To give the users multiple ways to create a mobile experience that’s truly their own, South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently unveiled the new next-generation foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, with top-end features as well as a best-in-class design language.

For the first time on a foldable smartphone, you can now write down your idea or draw sketches with the S Pen.

The S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold3 comes in two options — S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro — and has to be bought separately.

While Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+256GB) will cost Rs 149,999, Galaxy Fold3 5G (12+512GB) will come for Rs 157,999 in Phantom Black and Phantom Green colours.

We used the smartphone with the Phantom Black colour option and here’s how it fared.

In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G in Phantom Black colour option makes the device look more attractive. It is built with a sleeker, thinner and lighter design for even better portability and it is more sturdy.

It measures 6.2 x 2.6 x 0.56 to 0.62 inches when closed and 6.2 x 5 x 0.25 when open.

The smartphone comes with a 7.6-inch primary display and it also features a 6.2-inch as its secondary display. Both panels offer a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and as per our experience, we found it to be smooth while scrolling both screens.

However, we found the main screen a little more interesting as, instead of a notch, it has a new under-display camera. Also, the main screen lets you fully immerse yourself in games and movies in a better way.

With the Z Fold3’s updated Multi-Active Window, it’s even easier to make dinner plans over text while checking your calendar, all on the device’s large screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 sports a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the smartphone has a 10MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a second 4MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

So, as far as the cameras are concerned, the smartphone does not have anything different this time. However, if we talk about the pictures clicked from the device, we found the output nice and clear under direct sunlight or bright light as well as low light conditions.

As far as the chipset is concerned, it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chip and backed by 12GB RAM. There’s also 256GB of internal storage standard, though you can opt for 512GB. It runs Android 11, One UI 3.1.1

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is the world’s first water-resistant foldable. The company engineers have put painstaking effort into bringing IPX8 water resistance to the Galaxy Z Series for the first time, marking the beginning of a new era for foldable devices.

The smartphone packs a 4,400mAh dual-cell battery that supports both wireless and wired charging and enables reverse wireless charging. The battery also has 25W fast charging support through compatible chargers.

Conclusion: Featuring a stylish design, the premium foldable smartphone offers users unique new ways to work, watch and play. It will let you experience smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. So, if you are among those who believe in trying out new form factors, the device is a perfect blend of luxury with productivity and multitasking.

The smartphone provides everything you need to stay productive and let your creativity run wild.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in)

–IANS

