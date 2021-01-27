ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung health tracking app soon in 31 more countries

By IANS
Seoul, Jan 27 (IANS) Samsung on Wednesday said its fitness app with advanced health tracking features will soon be available in 31 new countries as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its health service amid the pandemic.

The world’s largest smartphone maker said the Samsung Health Monitor app received a Conformity to European (CE) marking in December 2020 and will be allowed to use in 28 European countries.

A CE marking is given when a product meets European Union safety, health and environmental requirements.

In addition, Samsung said the app will be also available in Chile, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Samsung Health app made its debut in South Korea last year, and was also launched in Brazil and the United States, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Samsung Health monitor app installed on the Galaxy Watch3 or Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch offers blood pressure and electrocardiogram (ECG) tracking features, allowing users to easily monitor their health.

“Nearly 1 million people have used the Samsung Health Monitor app to manage their health since its initial launch in Korea last June,” said Yang Tae-jong, head of health team at Samsung’s mobile communications business.

“The latest expansion marks a major milestone in our mission.”

–IANS

