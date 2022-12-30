Samsung hires ex-Mercedes designer to lead its MX design team

Seoul, Dec 30 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Friday announced that it has hired former chief design officer of Mercedes-Benz China, Hubert H. Lee, as executive vice-president (EVP) and head of its MX (Mobile eXperience) design team.

Lee brings more than two decades of design and leadership experience with him to Samsung, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

At Mercedes-Benz, Lee was credited with leading numerous design projects and won multiple awards for his leadership of the company’s design teams in China and the United States.

In his new role at Samsung, Lee will oversee the MX design team, which is in-charge of creating Galaxy products like S Series, Z Series, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Watch and more.

His innovative perspective will help “shape the look and feel of Galaxy, building on the distinct design ethos that users know and love”, the company said.

“Samsung is known for building some of the world’s most beautiful products with designs that have transformed the mobile industry,” said Lee.

“I am excited to join a company that is on the bleeding edge of mobile innovation and lead the team responsible for creating new mobile experiences through the art of design,” he added.

