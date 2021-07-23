Samsung introduces upgraded network solutions

Adv.

Seoul, July 23 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has released upgraded software-defined networking (SDN) solutions to help mobile operators and enterprises better manage their 5G networks.

The South Korean tech giant said its new SDN solutions will support enterprises in various sectors, including education, retail and energy, introducing new 5G application, services and infrastructure.

SDN is a network architecture approach that enables the network to be easily controlled via software solutions. It allows better automation and programmability in the entire network from access to the core, increasing operational efficiency.

“With an architectural shift from hardware-based deployment to software-centric network design, SDN is highly secure, scalable and adaptable, especially helpful in advancing private networks,” Samsung said.

Its SDN portfolio covers all layers of the SDN architecture, including controllers, orchestrators, switches and routers, according to the company.

Samsung’s SDN solutions can automate end-to-end network slicing, allowing telecom operators to provide customised services.

Its SDN is based on the Open Network Operating System (ONOS), connecting switches and routers from various suppliers, and comes with enhanced UX design.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone vendor, is one of the major suppliers of 5G end-to-end solutions, including chipsets, radios and cores.

