ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung joins AI provider Kakao on smart home biz

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, March 4 (IANS) Samsung Electronics has signed a partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) solutions provider Kakao Enterprise Corp. to boost its smart home business.

Under the deal, Samsung’s smart devices and home appliances will be compatible with the Kakao AI platform from Kakao Enterprise, an affiliate of Kakao Corp. that runs South Korea’s most-used mobile messenger, Kakao Talk.

Consumers can now operate Samsung’s products connected to its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings, through Kakao i-supporting mobile applications, or Kakao’s smart speakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung said its washers, dryers, air purifiers and robot vacuum cleaners are products that are controllable on the Kakao i platform.

The company will add air conditioners, clothing care appliances, dishwashers to the list in the first half of this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone and TV vendor, said it plans to join hands with more partners to expand its IoT ecosystem and smart home solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAddverb inaugurates Rs 74 cr robot-making facility in Noida
Next articleRazorpay announces ESOP buyback of Rs 73 crore for 750 workers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on "iPad Mini Pro" and could come as soon as "in the second half...

Vivo brings VISION+ to boost mobile photography culture

Jabra launches new headset for Rs 10,922

Why this rocky 'super-Earth' is an astronomer's dream

New way to halt excessive inflammation

TikTok makes it easier for creators to connect with fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021