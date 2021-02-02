ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung launches affordable Galaxy M02 smartphone in India

By IANS
Gurugram, Feb 2 (IANS) Expanding its successful ‘M’ series, Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy M02 with a large 5000mAh battery, good camera and large screen starting from Rs 6,999 (2GB+32GB variant) in India.

The 3GB+32GB variant will cost Rs 7,499 on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and all key retails stores.

As an introductory offer, consumers can avail a special discount of Rs 200 on Amazon.in for limited time, the company said in a statement.

The 6.5-inch screen with HD+ Infinity V Display device is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor and will be available in four colours: Black, Blue, Red and Gray.

“With the launch of Galaxy M02, we are confident that this mega entertainer will further strengthen our positioning in the sub-Rs 10K segment,” said Aditya Babbar, Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Galaxy M02 has a dual rear camera with 13MP main lens and 2MP macro sensor. The device offers a 5MP front-facing camera.

“We are excited to remain Samsung’s partner of choice and bring the powerful yet affordable new Galaxy M02 for customers on Amazon.in,” said Nishant Sardana, Director, Mobile Phones, Amazon India.

–IANS

na/

