Samsung launches business versions of Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced business editions of its Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops.

Samsung Galaxy Book costs $899 for the 15.6-inch model packing an Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM. On the other hand, the Pro model with a 13.3-inch screen starts at $1,099 while the 15.6-inch model starts at $1,199. It comes in two variants – Core i5/ 8GB /512GB and Core i7/ 16GB /256GB, reports GizmoChina.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book for businesses include Windows 10 Pro and upgrade options to Windows 11 Pro. The devices come powered by Intel’s 11th-generation processors and are Intel Eco certified.

In terms of display, both of them feature a Full HD screen resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptops come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and battery life of 21 hours for the i5 model and 20 for the i7 edition.

The Galaxy Book is equipped with one Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB-C port.

Earlier this month, Samsung launched Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant in the Indian market. The model features a 12.4-inch display, a 10,090mAh battery, and runs on Android 11 just like the LTE model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (WiFi) is priced at Rs 41,999 for the sole 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device is currently available via Amazon in mystic pink, mystic black, mystic silver, and mystic green colour options.

–IANS

wh/in