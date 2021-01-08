Samsung launches Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED display

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 8 (IANS) Samsung has unveiled its next-generation Galaxy Chromebook 2 with the QLED display panel days ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 next week.

The Chromebook 2 is priced at $550 and will be available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray.

The first units will be available in the US before the end of March.

“Many kids grew up using Chromebooks in school, and as they enter the workforce and their needs evolve, they’re looking for premium, powerful hardware that can elevate that intuitive Google experience. We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind,” Shoneel Kolhatkar, General Manager, Head of New Computing, Samsung Electronics America, said in a statement.

The notebook is made out of anodized aluminium and definitely looks premium in terms of design and finish.

The new model will be the first with a 13.3-inch QLED display with 1,920×1,080-pixel resolution, which can be found on a couple of Samsung’s Windows 10 laptops.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be offered in two variants. One will be powered by a 10th-gen Intel Celeron 5205U processor, while the other will make use of a 10th-gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor

The Celeron processor option is paired with 4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage while the Core i3 model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is a MicroSD card slot for storage expansion. A 45.5 Wh battery powers the device.

The device also sports a Smart AMP feature, which is said to be 78 per cent louder than normal amps. For video calls, it has an HD camera.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the Chrome OS laptop has Wi-Fi 6 (ax 2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0. The wired side of things features two USB-C ports and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

