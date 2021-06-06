Samsung likely to launch Galaxy M21 Prime Edition in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung might launch the Prime Edition of its Galaxy M21 In India soon.

The Prime Edition status gives the user access to Amazon’s subscription service Prime for some short period and the device itself will ship with Amazon apps pre-installed.

According to a couple of certification websites, the Prime Edition of the handset is about to make its debut.

The model number and marketing name have been spotted on Google Play Supported Devices list, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Samsung’s Indian support page, reports GSMArena.

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone won’t deviate much from the vanilla Galaxy M21.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that has a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio.

The device houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 20MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

The device runs on Android 10 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

