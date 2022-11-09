Samsung may launch Galaxy A54 5G earlier than expected

San Francisco, Nov 9 (IANS) Tech giant Samsung is likely to launch its upcoming smartphone, Galaxy A54 5G, earlier than expected.

The Galaxy A54 5G might launch officially in January 2023, two months earlier than its predecessors, as it has received 3C certification in China, reports SamMobile.

It will be one of the extremely few Galaxy A-series phones to be marketed in China.

The certification database revealed that the device’s Chinese version has the model number ‘SM-A5460’.

According to the listing, A54 5G might offer 25W fast charging, just like its predecessors. The smartphone might support up to four Android OS updates and run Android 13.

Previous reports indicated that the Galaxy A54 5G might offer a lower camera resolution than the Galaxy A53 5G.

Notably, it might lack the depth sensor and is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera instead.

The A54 is expected to feature a 5,100 mAh battery, which is 100mAh more than the A53 5G.

The company’s devices usually receive the required certification two months before their release.

Some examples include the Galaxy A52 5G, which received 3C certification in January 2021 and debuted in March 2021.

The Galaxy A53 5G received 3C certification in January 2022 and was released in March similarly, the report said.

–IANS

aj/na