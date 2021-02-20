ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung may launch two Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two new Google’s WearOS-based smartwatches.

The next Galaxy Watch will replace Tizen with Android, which means Galaxy Watches could be making the jump from Samsung’s proprietary wearable OS to Google’s Wear OS.

Wear OS (formerly Android Wear) is popular among smaller smartwatch makers like Fossil, Huawei and TicWatch.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Dutch site GalaxyClub, the new Galaxy Watch devices will come with the model numbers SM-R86x and SM-R87x. The Watches will have different sizes as before, and available in Bluetooth and Cellular variants which is a no-brainer.

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch (or smartwatches) will probably launch alongside new Galaxy smartphones at the next Unpacked event.

Samsung’s next smartwatch will employ non-invasive technology for taking blood sugar (or glucose) level measurements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Samsung has updated its latest smartwatches with the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation, ECG, and blood pressure, making them even more capable fitness wearables.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleElon Musk reclaims position as world's richest man
Next articleAsthmatics no higher risk of dying from Covid: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Asthmatics no higher risk of dying from Covid: Study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sydney, Feb 20 (IANS) Asthma may not increase the risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, a new study suggests.The review of...

Elon Musk reclaims position as world's richest man

How smartphone apps extract your data via location tracking

Study reveals how to prevent future Covid surges

IBM considering to sell its $1B Watson Health business: Report

China's lunar rover travels 652.62 meters on moon's far side

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021