Samsung not allowed to sell 61 models of its smartphones in Russia

Moscow, Oct 23 (IANS) Russian courts have ruled that Samsung should halt imports and sales of up to 61 models of its smartphones running Samsung Pay, since it infringes patents owned by SQWIN SA – a Switzerland-based mobile payments company.

SQWIN SA claims THAT Samsung Pay is based on its electronic payment system. The company registered a patent for the technology in Russia nearly eight years ago, reports PhoneArena.

The list includes 61 models, including some of Samsung’s best 2021 phones like the latest Galaxy Z Flip and Fold flagships and also some budget models like 2017’s Galaxy J5.

In July, the Moscow Arbitration Court ruled in favour of SQWIN SA , suing Samsung Electronics Russian Company over the protection of exclusive patent rights, and banned the operation of the payment service Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay is regarded as the third most used contactless payment system in Russia with 17 per cent of transactions, trailing Apple Pay (30 per cent) and Google Pay (32 per cent).

According to Counterpoint, Samsung maintained its leading position in the Russian smartphone market in Q1 2021.

It also improved its online share due to the strong performance of the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A31 models.

However, Samsung’s total smartphone sales decreased in Q1 2021 compared to Q4 2020.

