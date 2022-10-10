Samsung partners ODMs for 3rd-party smart TVs with its Tizen OS

Seoul/New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Samsung on Monday announced a partnership with leading international original development manufacturers (ODMs) to enable non-Samsung smart TV models to use its Tizen operating systerm (OS) for the first time.

New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera and other brands1 will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey and the UK this year, allowing more consumers to enjoy a premium smart TV experience enabled by Tizen, an open source OS for Samsung Smart TV, the company said in a statement.

New Smart TVs powered by Tizen from the first licensing partners like Atmaca, HKC and Tempo will be available this year.

“2022 has been a memorable year for Tizen OS as we celebrate its 10th anniversary and the very first Tizen-powered smart TVs available from other brands,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“Starting with these new Tizen-powered smart TVs, we will continue to expand the licensing programme and introduce Tizen OS and its ecosystem to more products and brands around the world,” Kim added.

Tizen OS provides industry-leading smart features, content discoverability tools, apps and modern user interface for the ultimate smart TV experience.

Since Samsung teamed up with the Linux Foundation to unveil the first version in 2012, Tizen OS has made an exponential growth over the past decade.

To date, around 200 million people from 197 countries are using Samsung Smart TVs powered by Tizen.

