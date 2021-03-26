ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung rolls out Micro LED TV in Southeast Asia

By Glamsham Bureau
Seoul, March 26 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said it has started selling the company’s first Micro LED TV in Southeast Asian countries as the world’s largest TV maker plans to boost premium TV sales amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

Samsung said its 2021 TV lineup, including the Neo QLED TV, which uses Quantum Mini LEDs that are just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, was launched in Singapore on Wednesday and will be available in other Southeast Asian countries next month.

Before Singapore, Samsung earlier this month launched the Neo QLED TV in Australia. It also plans to sell the TV in New Zealand in April, reports Yonhap news agency.

“Samsung maintains the top vendor status in the Southeast Asia and Oceania regions,” said Jo Sang-ho who heads Samsung’s business in both markets. “In particular, QLED TV sales are growing fast there, leading the premium TV sector.”

According to market researcher Omdia, sales of QLED TVs, anchored by Samsung, are expected to surpass 12 million units this year, up 26 percent from a year ago.

Samsung last year sold 7.79 million QLED TVs, accounting for more than 81 percent of global QLED TV sales, its data showed.

–IANS

wh/in

