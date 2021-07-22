Samsung says 'get ready to unfold' on Aug 11 with new devices

Adv.

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Samsung has made it official to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, where the South Korean giant is likely to showcase new foldable devices Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

“Get ready to unfold. August 11th at 10AM ET / 7AM PT,” Samsung said in a teaser. The event will be streamlined virtual.

Samsung is expected to unveil latest foldable smartphones with lower price tags compared with its predecessors. The company is also expected to unveil, a Galaxy FE phone, two Galaxy Watches and a set of new Galaxy Buds.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to start sales of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at around 1.99 million won ($1,744), which is 17 percent lower than the 2.39 million won set for the previous model, according to the sources.

The price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is also expected to be around 22 percent lower than the predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold3 might come with support for the S Pen Pro.

A recent report said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will feature an under-display camera. Its next clamshell foldable Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to have a bigger outer display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a larger external display of 1.83 inches. It has a dual-camera system, which reportedly includes a 12MP main snapper and a 12MP ultrawide snapper.

–IANS

