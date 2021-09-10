Samsung showcases a 13-inch stretchable display

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Sep 10 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled a new 13-inch stretchable OLED display prototype that can stretch vertically.

Samsung revealed the prototype during Global Tech Korea 2021, according to ET News.

The smartphone maker shared a video that showcased the 13-inch OLED panel at the event. Looking at the video, one can observe lava being displayed on the screen while the panel itself is stretched outwards through a mechanism.

The brand has been working on stretchable displays for quite some time now. It revealed its first stretchable display prototype with similar functionality in 2017.

Samsung recently patented a new Galaxy smartphone with a futuristic-looking transparent display.

The company filed the patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) and the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).

The patent describes the technology that is needed to make a transparent smartphone and can even be used in other electronic gadgets, including TVs, monitors, laptops and gaming consoles.

–IANS

wh/in