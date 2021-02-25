ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

'Samsung to develop folding displays for Google, OPPO, Xiaomi'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Samsung is reportedly working on developing foldable OLED display panels for various companies like OPPO, Xiaomi and Google.

OPPO will feature a clamshell design, folding from top to bottom. The display size is 7.7-inch unfolded, while the outer screen is sized between 1.5 to 2-inches, reports The Elec.

Xiaomi is also switching to an in-folding design as it is reportedly aiming to launch a foldable smartphone with an 8.03 inch display.

Also, the search engine giant Google has requested Samsung to develop a foldable OLED panel with a 7.6-inch in size.

In addition, Samsung recently filed a patent for a clamshell foldable phone similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but with a larger cover display, more cameras, and a better hinge.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a redesigned hinge that not only supports Flex Mode but also shuts the phone with zero-gap. It will feature a triple camera setup instead of a dual-camera module along with an LED flash, with no punch-hole camera in the inner display.

To recall, the company introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.

Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung’s third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

–IANS

wh/rt

