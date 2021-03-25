ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung to launch 5G variant of Galaxy S20 FE in India next week

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Samsung is planning to add more 5G smartphones to its premium segment portfolio in India.

According to industry sources, Samsung is all set to launch the 5G variant of its popular Galaxy S20 FE smartphone in India next week.

So far, Samsung’s 5G portfolio in India consisted of the recently-launched Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Samsung will bring the power of 5G to the affordable flagship range as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will come in 8/128 GB variant. Galaxy S20 FE 5G packs in Samsung’s flagship triple rear camera with 30X Space Zoom and comes with a 32 MP front camera. Galaxy S20 FE 5G will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Samsung is likely to price Galaxy S20 FE 5G aggressively under Rs 50,000, making it Samsung’s most affordable 5G flagship in India.

The launch of Galaxy S20 FE 5G will give consumers a lot of choice in the affordable premium segment. It is also Samsung’s big bet against the recently-launched OnePlus 9 Series and Vivo’s upcoming X60 Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article3 common antiviral drugs potentially effective against Covid
Next articlerealme aims 10-15% share in mid-range phone segment in India
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates