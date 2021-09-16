Samsung to launch Galaxy M52 5G in last week of Sep

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M52 5G, its most powerful Galaxy M Series smartphone in the last week of September and will go on sale in October, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

Galaxy M52 5G is being dubbed as the ‘Leanest, Meanest Monster’ by Samsung in teasers put out on Amazon. Galaxy M52 5G is 21 per cent sleeker as compared to M51, making it the slimmest M Series phone yet, according to Samsung.

Galaxy M52 is rumoured to come with flagship Snapdragon 778G processor, making it the most powerful M Series smartphone to launch in India yet.

The new processor is expected to improve the phone’s performance by 55 per cent resulting in powerful multitasking.

As per industry sources, Galaxy M52 5G is likely to feature 64MP triple camera and it will also support multiple 5G bands.

Samsung designed Galaxy M Series for young Indian millennial and Gen Z consumers and in the last three years.

With the launch of Galaxy M52 5G, Samsung is further eyeing to strengthen its 5G portfolio in the country.

Galaxy M52 5G will be available on Amazon.in along with Samsung Online store and leading retail stores.

–IANS

wh/ksk/