World Technology

Samsung to launch new premium vacuum cleaner

By Glamsham Bureau
Seoul, March 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said its new premium vacuum cleaner will go on sale in South Korea next month as the tech giant targets to boost home appliance goods amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

The BESPOKE Jet, featuring an automatic dust emptying system in a battery charging station, will be sold at between 890,000 won ($780) and 1.39 million won here starting in April, according to Samsung.

The new cordless stick vacuum cleaner comes in four colors — midnight blue, woody green, misty white and sun yellow — under the BESPOKE brand, which Samsung has been promoting to meet user preference in home appliances.

The product was introduced as the Jet 95 at all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, where it won the Innovation Awards, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung said at 2.5 kilograms, the latest Jet vacuum cleaner is 0.23 kilograms lighter than the previous model and offers better suction power at a maximum 210 watts.

The product also provides a water-spraying type mop brush with the pad using antibacterial materials.

Samsung said it is offering a lifetime warranty for the vacuum cleaner’s inverter motor and will fix or replace parts for free.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

