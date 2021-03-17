ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Samsung to unveil Galaxy A52, A72

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Samsung is all set to launch two new Galaxy A smartphones – A52 and A72 – at its global ‘Awesome Unpacked’ event on Wednesday.

The ‘Galaxy Awesome Unpacked’ event will be streamed live on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel and Samsung Newsroom India tonight at 7.30 p.m. IST, the company said in a statement.

Samsung is likely to roll out two variants of Galaxy A52 globally – 5G variant and LTE variant. Consumers in India are likely to get the LTE variant of Galaxy A52.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Galaxy A52 and A72 are rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Additionally, both these smartphones will come with 64MP main camera and sport 90 Hz display.

The Galaxy A Series debuted in India in 2019 and contributes heavily to Samsung’s mid-range smartphones in India. Galaxy A Series smartphones are known for great display, awesome camera and long-lasting battery life.

This year Samsung has already launched two Galaxy A smartphones – Galaxy A12 and A32 – in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Globally, Galaxy A is one of Samsung’s most popular smartphone series. Last year, Galaxy A51 became the world’s most popular smartphone, according to research firm Strategy Analytics. Samsung sold 63,369 Galaxy A51 smartphone every day, which amounts to an average of 2,640 smartphones per hour.

–IANS

wh/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article2nd Gen Google Nest Hub to sense your sleep patterns
Next articleGalaxy Note series to continue: Samsung's mobile biz chief
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market at Rs 29,990.Powered...

Nokia to lay off 10K employees, plans investment in 5G, Cloud

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Nokia has announced it will lay off 10,000 employees in the next two years as part of its...

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.The...

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates