Samsung to unveil Galaxy M32 5G in India on Aug 25

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) With an aim to empower users with 5G-enabled smartphones, Samsung on Thursday announced that it is all set to launch Galaxy M32 5G in India on August 25.

Galaxy M32 5G will be Samsung’s second 5G smartphone in the Galaxy M series, after the recently launched Galaxy M42 5G.

“Galaxy M32 5G will be the first Galaxy M Series smartphone to offer 5G connectivity with all of 12 bands’ 5G support (the bands being – N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28, N38, N40, N41, N66, N78), making it the smartest buy in this segment to get an unparalleled and assured super-fast and smooth 5G experience,” the company said in a statement.

Galaxy M32 5G will be equipped with powerful Mediatek Dimensity 720 processor to ensure optimised performance, smooth multi-tasking and reduced power consumption.

The smartphone will come with Samsung’s defence grade Knox Security that ensures greater privacy and enhanced security all packed within a slim and sleek smartphone boasting a premium design.

This week, the company has announced its affordable Galaxy A03s smartphone for Indian consumers that comes in two storage options.

The Galaxy A03s is priced at Rs 11,499 for 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It offers three colours — black, blue and white.

–IANS

vc/ksk/